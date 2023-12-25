Alcohol, caffeine, & sugar consumption can lead to Holiday Heart Syndrome

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is encouraging everyone to be aware of what you eat and drink during the holidays.

Doctors say it can reduce your risk of Holiday Heart Syndrome.

Doctor Pam Mason says Holiday Heart Syndrome is a heart rhythm response to binge drinking.

“Binge drinking is generally defined as drinking more than five drinks at a time for men or four for women,” Doctor Mason said.

During the holidays, Mason says people are also consuming more caffeine and sugar.

She says all of these things contribute to heart rhythm abnormalities.

“People will feel like their heart is racing. They oftentimes will have associated shortness of breath or dizziness. Sometimes, patients will even have chest discomfort, which is of course quite frightening for patients who don’t know what they’re dealing with,” Doctor Mason said.

Mason says anyone can develop Holiday Heart Syndrome.

UVA Health is encouraging everyone to have low to moderate alcohol consumption, regardless of the holiday.

“Even around the time of the holidays would prefer that people would keep acute drinking to one or two drinks for an event.” Doctor Mason said.

