Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Alcohol, caffeine, & sugar consumption can lead to Holiday Heart Syndrome

(FILE)
(FILE)(Ilshat - stock.adobe.com)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health is encouraging everyone to be aware of what you eat and drink during the holidays.

Doctors say it can reduce your risk of Holiday Heart Syndrome.

Doctor Pam Mason says Holiday Heart Syndrome is a heart rhythm response to binge drinking.

“Binge drinking is generally defined as drinking more than five drinks at a time for men or four for women,” Doctor Mason said.

During the holidays, Mason says people are also consuming more caffeine and sugar.

She says all of these things contribute to heart rhythm abnormalities.

“People will feel like their heart is racing. They oftentimes will have associated shortness of breath or dizziness. Sometimes, patients will even have chest discomfort, which is of course quite frightening for patients who don’t know what they’re dealing with,” Doctor Mason said.

Mason says anyone can develop Holiday Heart Syndrome.

UVA Health is encouraging everyone to have low to moderate alcohol consumption, regardless of the holiday.

“Even around the time of the holidays would prefer that people would keep acute drinking to one or two drinks for an event.” Doctor Mason said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

(FILE)
Holiday movie traditions
(FILE)
Long Flu can linger up to three months
Charlottesville (FILE)
Charlottesville area described by tourists
Both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are giving a solution to those looking to ditch...
Parks & Recreation accepting unwanted Christmas trees