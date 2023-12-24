Pleasant Christmas Holiday with Rain to Follow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions are looking great for the Christmas holiday. Christmas Eve will be an improvement with milder temperatures and sunnier skies. A perfect day to spend with the family. Onto Christmas Day, temperatures will be warmer nearing 60 with increasing clouds ahead of a front bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday. This rain will not affect Christmas day, but if you’re on the road late at night, be prepared for the chance of a late night shower. Overall rainfall amounts in central Virginia may reach up to 2″ - 2.5″. Follow rain, prepare for cooler weather to end the week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Chilly with mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the 30′s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Christmas Day: Increasing clouds and mild. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Lows in the 40′s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 50.

Friday & Saturday: Chillier and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40′s.

