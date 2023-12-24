Parks & Recreation accepting unwanted Christmas trees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are giving a solution to those looking to ditch their Christmas trees as soon as the holiday wraps up.

Starting Tuesday, December 26 both Parks and Recreation Departments will be accepting trees at any of their available drop-off locations including Claudius Crozet Park, McIntyre Recyling Center, Darden Towe Park, and more.

The trees will be chipped into the mulch and offered back out to the community at no cost.

A full list of locations where trees can be dropped off and be found here and here.

