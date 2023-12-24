Advertise With Us
Dry through Christmas with rain to follow

Tracking soaking showers
Christmas Eve Sunday forecast.
Christmas Eve Sunday forecast.
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fine weather for last-minute holiday shopping and traveling on this Christmas Eve Sunday. Staying dry through Christmas Day. Changes arrive late Monday night into Tuesday.

Staying dry Christmas Day. Rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Staying dry Christmas Day. Rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will be a little milder than average for this time of year. Remining above freezing overnight. Rain showers overspread the region Monday overnight through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain even over the mountains.

Rainfall totals will range from a half inch to an inch and a half Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rainfall total projection from Monday night through Wednesday night.
Rainfall total projection from Monday night through Wednesday night.

Snow will fall from Colorado to far northwest Minnesota today into Monday. Nebraska will have the most snow for Christmas. Overall, this year will feature to least amount of snow cover across the U.S. since Christmas 2003!

Blizzard conditions expected through Christmas for Nebraska and southeast South Dakota.
Blizzard conditions expected through Christmas for Nebraska and southeast South Dakota.

Temperatures will cool back to near normal for the last weekend of 2023.

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for more updates.

Christmas Eve, Sunday Forecast: Partly sunny. High temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Rain showers late Monday night. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Rain with highs in the lower 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: More rain. Highs of 55 to 60 degrees. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: A morning rain shower chance. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Saturday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

News Year’s Eve, Sunday: Partly sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 40s.

Christmas weekend and beyond outlook