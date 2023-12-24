Downtown Mall last-minute Christmas shoppers still find great gifts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When is the right time to buy Christmas gifts?

Some do it all year round, some do it a few months in advance, and some even push it all the way to Christmas Eve.

Some Christmas Eve shoppers spoke with 29News to say how it’s going.

When you wait to the last minute you really kind of make it work, but I’m really grateful that places on the Downtown Mall are still well-stocked and offering awesome holiday deals. It can be possible to a last-minuter like myself,” Ava Coles said.

For some, last-minute Christmas shopping has become a holiday tradition.

It’s the thrill of finding a gift the day before Christmas.

“I think there is a certain rush to waiting till the last minute,” Cole said.

For others, it’s the only time they have to shop.

“Life happens and sometimes we don’t have time for smalls things. Today actually is one of my free days during the week and I just decided to buy today,” Gislane Santos said.

“As you’re tying up all the loose ends with work and trying to fit in seeing everyone, your friends, and family, it can definitely get in the way of prioritizing getting all the gifts you need,” Cole said.

“Some even say the last-minute shopping for presents is worth it for the Christmas Eve deals.

“It pays to wait because you get the holiday deal when they’re trying to get stuff out the door. It’s also perfect for stocking stuffers, because you can get these kinds of little things such as this tiny fortune-teller fish,” Lucy Paiste said.

Regardless of the reason, nobody wants to show up on Christmas Day empty handed even though they understand the holiday is not just about giving presents.

“Christmas is way more than buying gifts and everything. It’s more about spending time with people you care about. The gifts are just a reminder to say thank you, but the most important thing is spending time with your family and friends,” Santos said.

