Rain after Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather system will pass by to our north on this Saturday. It will only bring the region some clouds. Fine conditions for travel and last minute holiday shopping. Changing arrive after Christmas.

Temperatures Christmas Eve and Day will be a little milder than usual. Staying dry until late Monday night.

Staying dry for the region Christmas Day (WVIR 29News)

Tracking the progress of a wet weather maker bringing rain by Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall projections look to range from a half inch to an inch and a half total from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rainfall projection from Tuesday through Wednesday (WVIR 29News)

Drier Thursday with some mainly chilly rain showers next Friday morning.

Not much of the U.S. will have snow on the ground come Christmas morning. In fact, it will be the least snow cover in at least twenty years for the date! Some snow from the central Rockies to the northern Plains.

Nebraska will likely have the best chance for snow cover on Christmas Day. (WVIR 29News)

On average, our region has a ten to twenty percent chance of seeing a white Christmas annually. The definition of a white Christmas is at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

The last time Charlottesville had snow cover on Christmas was in 2009.

Annual chances for a white Christmas (WVIR 29News)

Saturday forecast: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Eve., Sunday: Partly sunny and a little milder. High temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Day, Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Rain with a high in the mid 50s. Lows lower 50s.

Wednesday: Rain showers. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

