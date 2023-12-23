Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Rain after Christmas

Milder than average
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather system will pass by to our north on this Saturday. It will only bring the region some clouds. Fine conditions for travel and last minute holiday shopping. Changing arrive after Christmas.

Temperatures Christmas Eve and Day will be a little milder than usual. Staying dry until late Monday night.

Staying dry for the region Christmas Day
Staying dry for the region Christmas Day(WVIR 29News)

Tracking the progress of a wet weather maker bringing rain by Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall projections look to range from a half inch to an inch and a half total from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Rainfall projection from Tuesday through Wednesday
Rainfall projection from Tuesday through Wednesday(WVIR 29News)

Drier Thursday with some mainly chilly rain showers next Friday morning.

Not much of the U.S. will have snow on the ground come Christmas morning. In fact, it will be the least snow cover in at least twenty years for the date! Some snow from the central Rockies to the northern Plains.

Nebraska will likely have the best chance for snow cover on Christmas Day.
Nebraska will likely have the best chance for snow cover on Christmas Day.(WVIR 29News)

On average, our region has a ten to twenty percent chance of seeing a white Christmas annually. The definition of a white Christmas is at least one inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

The last time Charlottesville had snow cover on Christmas was in 2009.

Annual chances for a white Christmas
Annual chances for a white Christmas(WVIR 29News)

Saturday forecast: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday overnight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Eve., Sunday: Partly sunny and a little milder. High temperatures of 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Day, Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Rain with a high in the mid 50s. Lows lower 50s.

Wednesday: Rain showers. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Mainly morning rain showers. Highs in the 40s.

Keep checking back here and to the Storm Team 29 Weather app for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Final Days Before Christmas - Dry and Turning Milder
29News 6 PM Weather
Final Days Before Christmas - Dry with Milder Temps Ahead. After Christmas, Rain Likely
Cloudy Start to Weekend, Mild Holiday Days Ahead
Pleasant Christmas days
Mild Christmas days