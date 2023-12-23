Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Police: Multiple people injured in ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Ocala Police Department confirms multiple people were wounded during a shooting inside a mall in Ocala, Florida.

Authorities told WCJB that at least two people were shot, one in the head, when gunfire broke out inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. They say the gunman fled the scene.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and people were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas
(FILE)
Gordonsville woman turns 100
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained