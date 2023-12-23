High-traffic areas in Charlottesville have more frequent crashes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With Christmas right around the corner many people will be traveling in and out of Charlottesville this weekend.

Data from the Department of Motor Vehicles shows high-volume areas of traffic in Charlottesville were also some of its most frequent crash sites in 2023.

“It’s just historically the highest volume in the city and that leads to a lot of the low-speed crashes and fender benders with that high volume,” Sergeant Lee Gibson with the Charlottesville Police Department said.

Gibson says the Emmet Street corridor on Route 29 has always been one of the most frequent crash sites in the city as it connects many of Charlottesville’s hot spots.

“Barracks Road Shopping Center, that’s one of, if not the biggest, shopping center for the city of Charlottesville. Then on top of that, you got the John Paul Jones Arena just down the street. You’ve got a lot of traffic there,” Gibson said.

Gibson says it’s not just the city that has issues on these roads.

“What you see through the DMV data is not only as demonstrate a high crash area for us, soon as you go through that intersection, it’s also still a high crash area of Albemarle [County] once you get up into Seminole Trail,” Gibson said.

According to data from the DMV, there were more than 500 crashes in 2023 in Charlottesville.

At least 12% of these crashes were on Emmett Street.

Jillian Cowherd with the DMV says distracted driving accounted for more than a quarter of total crashes in Charlottesville in 2023.

“We want to help provide people with information so that they can do the best they can to protect themselves,” Cowherd said.

Sergeant Gibson also recognized distracted driving as an issue and says CPD is constantly working to fix it.

“In today’s world, the phones are a big thing. We’re still educating and reminding people that in Virginia, it’s illegal to hold your phone while you’re moving in traffic,” Gibson said.

Cowherd says having access to this data help travelers make good decisions on the road.

“The more information we can give people, the more opportunities they have to make wise smart decisions and hopefully get where they’re going safely,” Cowherd said.

