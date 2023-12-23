Gordonsville woman turns 100

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville woman hit the century mark Saturday, December 23 and friends and family from all over came to celebrate.

Annie Porter Price, also known as “Granny,” was born in 1923.

She turned 100 on December 23 and threw a birthday party at the Gordonsville firehouse.

Dozens of people came to wish her a happy birthday and celebrate a long happy life.

Price’s daughter, Sandra Terrell and grandson, Michael Terrell Jr. say they hope to celebrate many more of Price’s birthdays in the years to come.

