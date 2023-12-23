Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Gordonsville woman turns 100

(FILE)
(FILE)(WEAU)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville woman hit the century mark Saturday, December 23 and friends and family from all over came to celebrate.

Annie Porter Price, also known as “Granny,” was born in 1923.

She turned 100 on December 23 and threw a birthday party at the Gordonsville firehouse.

Dozens of people came to wish her a happy birthday and celebrate a long happy life.

Price’s daughter, Sandra Terrell and grandson, Michael Terrell Jr. say they hope to celebrate many more of Price’s birthdays in the years to come.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

(FILE)
High-traffic areas in Charlottesville have more frequent crashes
Holiday light at station
Charlottesville-area emergency crews holding decoration competition
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Tips for flying at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport
Celine Dion (FILE)
UVA professor discusses neurological condition affecting Celine Dion