Final Days Before Christmas - Dry with Milder Temps Ahead. After Christmas, Rain Likely

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Final days before Christmas and temperatures will turn milder by Sunday Christmas Eve and Monday Christmas Day. This is the direct opposite of what we experienced last year, when it was so frigid during the Holidays. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs around 50. More sunshine and milder for Sunday. Currently, highs in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy for Christmas. Monday night, rain is expected to develop. The next big storm will impact us with another good soaking of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep checking back for more updates on the Christmas Day forecast and early next week, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Happy Holidays!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows 25-32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs mid 50s. Lows low to mid 40s. Night rain develops.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Some showers. Highs upper 40s.

