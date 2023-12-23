Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Final Days Before Christmas - Dry with Milder Temps Ahead. After Christmas, Rain Likely

Final Days Before Christmas - Dry and Turning Milder
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Final days before Christmas and temperatures will turn milder by Sunday Christmas Eve and Monday Christmas Day. This is the direct opposite of what we experienced last year, when it was so frigid during the Holidays. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs around 50. More sunshine and milder for Sunday. Currently, highs in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy for Christmas. Monday night, rain is expected to develop. The next big storm will impact us with another good soaking of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep checking back for more updates on the Christmas Day forecast and early next week, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Happy Holidays!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Lows 25-32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs mid 50s. Lows low to mid 40s. Night rain develops.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Some showers. Highs upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Final Days Before Christmas - Dry and Turning Milder
29News 6 PM Weather
Cloudy Start to Weekend, Mild Holiday Days Ahead
Pleasant Christmas days
Mild Christmas days
Warmer than normal holiday weekend