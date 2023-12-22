Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Welcome Winter and Temps Turning Milder Over the Holiday Weekend. After Christmas Rain Likely

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weather looks cooperative as we move into the Holiday weekend and Christmas Day. Temperatures will turn milder by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This is the direct opposite of what we experienced last year, when it was so frigid during the Holidays. Currently, highs in the 50s and mostly cloudy for Christmas. Late Monday night, some rain may develop. The next big storm will impact us with another good soaking of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep checking back for more updates on the Christmas Day outlook and early next week, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Winter Solstice occurs at 10:27 PM tonight.

Tonight: Variable clouds, cold. Lows 25-30

Friday: Early AM clouds then sunshine. Little cooler. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 40s. Late night showers possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

A Dry End to the Week
Turning up the heat
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Quiet and Dry Stretch of Days
29Weather 6 PM