Welcome Winter and Temps Turning Milder Over the Holiday Weekend. After Christmas Rain Likely

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The weather looks cooperative as we move into the Holiday weekend and Christmas Day. Temperatures will turn milder by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This is the direct opposite of what we experienced last year, when it was so frigid during the Holidays. Currently, highs in the 50s and mostly cloudy for Christmas. Late Monday night, some rain may develop. The next big storm will impact us with another good soaking of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Keep checking back for more updates on the Christmas Day outlook and early next week, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Winter Solstice occurs at 10:27 PM tonight.

Tonight: Variable clouds, cold. Lows 25-30

Friday: Early AM clouds then sunshine. Little cooler. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low to mid 40s. Late night showers possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 50s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.