Warmer than normal holiday weekend
Rain and not snow is on the horizon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning. Our work and shopping day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today with slightly above normal temperatures. An approaching warm front will provide more cloudiness Saturday. Behind that warm front, conditions are expected to warm into the upper 50s to 60 by Sunday. Christmas day will be dry, however rain is expected by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 50
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Christmas: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Showers, High: mid 50s....Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Showers ending, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
