Warmer than normal holiday weekend

Rain and not snow is on the horizon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning. Our work and shopping day is getting off to a cold start. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today with slightly above normal temperatures. An approaching warm front will provide more cloudiness Saturday. Behind that warm front, conditions are expected to warm into the upper 50s to 60 by Sunday. Christmas day will be dry, however rain is expected by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Christmas: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Showers, High: mid 50s....Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Showers ending, High: upper 50s...Low: around 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

