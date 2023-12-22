Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA rower hopes to represent U.S. at the Paralympics

Skylar Dahl
Skylar Dahl(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia rower is hoping to represent the United States in the upcoming Paralympic games this summer in Paris.

Skylar Dahl is a junior on UVA’s Rowing Team, and was a part of Virginia’s second varsity eight last season. She’s been a rising standout in the program, overcoming an issue she’s had since birth: Dahl was born with bilateral club feet. It’s a congenital foot deformity that effects one or both feet, causing them to be out of standard position. She had a handful of surgeries as a child to help correct the issue.

“Due to that, it just instilled in me a lot of resilience and determination, I had to find something, I had to find a way,” the rower said. “Rather than going around, you go through.”

Rowing turned out to be the perfect sport for her: It used Dahl’s athletic talent and competitive drive, but didn’t put as much pressure on her feet.

“It fuels exactly what I need. There’s a beautiful balance between individual and team comradery,” Dahl said.

“She’s kind of like a silent assassin: She doesn’t talk a whole lot, just works really hard and gets the job done,” Kevin Sauer said. “She has a tremendous amount of respect from people on the team, too.”

Dahl won a silver medal last year with Team USA at the Para 2023 World Rowing Championships.

“Legacy is a huge part of this program and that’s something I hope to leave a positive impact on,” she said.

She leaves for Florida in a few days for a camp that will select the athletes that represent the U.S. in Paris.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Mo Johnson
Mo Johnson’s career-high 26 points leads Virginia past Fordham 82-56
Thomas Heilman (FILE)
WAHS swimmer signs sponsorship deal with Arena
Teenage swim sensation, Thomas Heilman of Crozet, has signed a sponsorship with a global...
WAHS swimmer signs sponsorship deal with Arena
Wednesday, December 20 is college football’s National Signing Day.
Albemarle High School all-time leading receiver signs with Virginia Military Institute
Noah Grevious signs with Virginia Military Institue
Albemarle High School all-time leading receiver signs with Virginia Military Institute