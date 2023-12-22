Advertise With Us
UVA professor discusses neurological condition affecting Celine Dion

Celine Dion (FILE)
Celine Dion (FILE)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Family members say singer Celine Dion has Stiff Person Syndrome and she has lost control of her muscles. A UVA professor says SPS is quite rare, but he has seen several cases in his career.

Dion revealed she was diagnosed with it last December. Stiff Person Syndrome is a neurological condition that causes progressive muscle stiffness and spasms.

Professor of Neurology Brian Weinshenker says each case is different, but the effects typically linger for quite some time, which makes it difficult to return back to a normal life.

“From my own experience, and I think it’s reflected in the literature, even patients who are doing quite well, they still have significant incapacity with this condition. It’s quite unusual that someone would be treated and say they are fully better,” Weinshenker said.

Claudette Dion, Celine’s sister, says the singer hopes to get back on stage and that she is working hard on healing.

