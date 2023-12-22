Advertise With Us
Tips for flying at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport

Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Albemarle Airport wants to make sure your arrive 90 minutes before your flight, and know how far in advance your airline stops accepting checked bags.

If you’re leaving your car at CHO, that may be affected these next couple weeks, too.

“If you plan to park your car, leave extra time for that. With this time of year, traffic picks up,” Stewart Key with CHO said Thursday, December 22.

You can check on your flights at CHO by going to gocho.com.

