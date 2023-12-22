Advertise With Us
Mo Johnson’s career-high 26 points leads Virginia past Fordham 82-56

Mo Johnson
Mo Johnson(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Freshman point guard Mo Johnson had a career-high 26 points in helping Virginia cruise by Fordham Thursday night at JPJ 82-56.

The Charlottesville native made 6-of-7 three-pointers. Virginia as a team made 12-of-22 from beyond the arc in the win. It was an impressive bounce-back effort after Virginia lost its last game to Wofford.

“We can’t control if a shot goes in but we can control how we get the next shot and the next shot,” said Johnson. “Having each other’s back was the main goal and the main reason why we shot the way we did today.”

Virginia scored the first 18 points of the game and led by as many as 38 in the second half.

Paris Clark added 15 points and Camryn Taylor was the only other Wahoo scoring in double figures with 10.

Virginia finishes non-conference play with a record of 8-3 and plays its ACC opener New Year’s Eve at home against NC State.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

