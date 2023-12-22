Advertise With Us
Former students create new mural for CHS

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School has a new mural located inside its main gym lobby.

Jake Van Yahres and Jae Jae Johnson, two former CHS student-athletes and artists, say they wanted to provide a positive light following school issues.

“I think both of us would like them to take away like a little bit of pride, a little bit of spirit,” Van Yahres said. “CHS has gotten kind of kicked recently, and hopefully you see this and you remember the good times.”

The mural represents the chant at CHS sporting events and the background is made of all sports headlines.

“We left space for more positivity, more headlines, you know, create your own history,” Johnson said.

They hope this encourages everyone that attends basketball games, or any sporting event, to support the team and do the CHS chant.

