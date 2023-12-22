Cloudy Start to Weekend, Mild Holiday Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we approach Christmas, conditions continue to look good. While we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through that time, temperatures become milder over the days with Christmas Eve and Christmas Day sitting in the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees. So, not expecting a white Christmas this year, but it will be a pleasant day. As Christmas Day comes to a close, expect a chance for a few nighttime showers. Rain will continue into Tuesday and much of Wednesday, before clearing and cooling on Thursday. Check back for updates.

Today: Sun & clouds. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Christmas Eve: Pleasant and mild. Highs in the upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Christmas Day: Increasing clouds with late night rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50′s. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday - Wednesday: Showers throughout the day ending Wednesday. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.