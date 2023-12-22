Charlottesville-area emergency crews holding decoration competition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville-area first responders are taking part in a friendly competition this year.

Now, they need help deciding which station will get the title of best decorated.

“Your station is part of that community, and we want the community to be part of us,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Captain Gilbert Monroe said.

Capt. Monroe started the competition as a way to add a little seasonal joy for crews working the holidays.

“We have our blood family, we have our wives, kids, and significant others. But then we have our fire department family,” the captain said.

“Our people spend a lot of time down here over the holidays, away from their families. So we try to make it as home-y as possible,” Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad Shift Supervisor John Albright said. “Every year, we try to put up lights on all the doors, lights on the tower.”

UVA student Tyler Christiansen is one of the newer members at the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department. He says the Christmas lights bring a sense of warmth.

“It sort of brings back the sense of you’re a kid, it’s Christmas, your parents are decorating the tree and putting up the lights,” Christiansen said.

He’s pretty confident his station will be the winner.

“I think we have a good shot. I think they should put me on the light team for next year,” Christiansen said.

This is the first year there has been a competition, and Captain Monroe hopes it becomes a new tradition.

