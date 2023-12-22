Advertise With Us
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday morning shooting

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Augusta County, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the incident.

According to the ACSO, the shooting happened at the 300 block of Hermitage Road at around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22. One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to UVA. The second victim, a juvenile, was shot in the leg and flown to UVA.

The ACSO said one person was detained for questioning, but has been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and the ACSO said charges are coming in the case.

Anyone with information or witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-332-2017.

