Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society offering ‘Painting History’ program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is gearing up for its first program in 2024.

“We’re telling stories of our community, about all different people, not just famous people, or people who held office, but people throughout the community and from all walks of life,” Kay Slaughter said.

Slaughter is a member of the Board of Directors. She says the Historical Society is starting off the year with Painting History.

“It’s about Francis Brand, who was a person who lived here in the 20th Century.”

Brand was a civil rights activist in the 1950′s, and lived in the Charlottesville area.

“She was a painter,” Slaughter said. “She herself was the first white person to join the NAACP.”

Painting History will explore Brand’s paintings, and include a discussion panel.

“This is an opportunity for the community to actually be able to see a collection of the portraits and to hear discussion,” Slaughter said.

All ages are welcome to attend the free session, all you have to do is sign up online.

“This is really about our community, and people who worked here in the community to make it a better place, to make it a more equitable place,” Slaughter said.

