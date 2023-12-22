Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society offering ‘Painting History’ program

Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (FILE)
Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (FILE)(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is gearing up for its first program in 2024.

“We’re telling stories of our community, about all different people, not just famous people, or people who held office, but people throughout the community and from all walks of life,” Kay Slaughter said.

Slaughter is a member of the Board of Directors. She says the Historical Society is starting off the year with Painting History.

“It’s about Francis Brand, who was a person who lived here in the 20th Century.”

Brand was a civil rights activist in the 1950′s, and lived in the Charlottesville area.

“She was a painter,” Slaughter said. “She herself was the first white person to join the NAACP.”

Painting History will explore Brand’s paintings, and include a discussion panel.

“This is an opportunity for the community to actually be able to see a collection of the portraits and to hear discussion,” Slaughter said.

All ages are welcome to attend the free session, all you have to do is sign up online.

“This is really about our community, and people who worked here in the community to make it a better place, to make it a more equitable place,” Slaughter said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

(FILE)
Former students create new mural for CHS
At 101-years-old, Sarah Simpkins is taking classes in Early Childhood Education at Brightpoint...
101-year-old college student proves age is just a number
Reduced hours and long waits. Those are just some of the things you could be seeing at your...
VCU professor details pharmacist shortage during the holiday season
Drivers Urged Not to Drive High
A message to Virginians: Driving high is unsafe and illegal
Quanazya and Keandra hugging after getting a bike.
Dozens of bikes given away to Fairfield Court neighbors ahead of the holidays