Woman “distraught” after being charged for miscarrying

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio woman who sought treatment at a hospital before suffering a miscarriage and then eventually miscarried in her bathroom is now facing criminal charges.

After the death of her 22-week-old fetus, Brittany Watts felt “distraught, heartbroken, empty,” according to texts she sent to television station WJW.

A coroner’s report and 911 call obtained by CNN detail the days before and after the miscarriage that led to her arrest and felony charge.

In mid-September, Watts visited Saint Joseph Hospital multiple times and was told her water had broken and her fetus would not survive.

Medical staff recommended Watts be induced into labor, according to the report.

At first, she declined medical care but later returned to the hospital, intending to give birth.

According to a Washington Post interview with Watts’ attorney, Watts waited eight hours to give birth as doctors and officials considered whether inducing her would violate Ohio’s abortion laws, so she went home.

Two days later, she miscarried in a toilet.

Watts returned to the hospital a third time, after her miscarriage, where hospital staff called the police.

Investigators found the fetus still stuck in the toilet at Watt’s home.

Watts now faces a felony charge for abuse of a corpse.

The coroner’s report states the fetus died in utero.

“The issue isn’t how the child died, when the child died. It’s the fact that the baby was put into a toilet,” Warren, Ohio assistant prosecutor Lewis Guarnieri said.

Watts’ attorney told CNN in a statement, “There is no law in Ohio that requires a mother suffering a miscarriage to bury or cremate those remains. Women miscarry into toilets every day.”

Katie Watson, a bioethicist and associate professor at Northwestern Medicine, called the criminal charge “absurd.”

“I think this is an example of a woman violating feelings rules. She didn’t perform sadness, and she didn’t perform respect in a way that the prosecutors could recognize, and so they chose to punish her with the prosecution,” she said.

Watts’ case has set off a heated debate over criminalizing pregnancy outcomes, including miscarriages.

“This is about misunderstanding miscarriage and how it works. It’s about misunderstanding the psychological and psychiatric reactions that some people have during and after a miscarriage,” Watson said.

Abortion-rights group Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights is urging prosecutors to drop the case. The group’s co-founder Dr. Marcela Azevedo told CNN the risk to other women facing non-viable pregnancies is enormous.

“The criminalization of her pregnancy outcomes further stigmatizes both abortion and pregnancy. It certainly, particularly affects communities that are Black and brown, and it creates a bigger discrepancy and doesn’t allow them to feel safe,” she said.

According to Ohio law, abuse of a corpse is a fifth-degree felony charge.

Watts could face up to a year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.