WAHS swimmer signs sponsorship deal with Arena

Thomas Heilman (FILE)
Thomas Heilman (FILE)(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teenage swim sensation, Thomas Heilman of Crozet, has signed a sponsorship with a global swimwear brand.

Heilman’s deal with Arena swimwear runs through the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The teen is currently training for the upcoming Olympic trials in June.

He is the youngest athlete to ever sign a professional sponsorship with Arena Swimwear in the United States.

Heilman broke Michael Phelps’ record in the 200 meter butterfly this past summer at the world championships, making him the fastest 16-year-old ever in that event.

The Western Albemarle High School junior has also broken U.S. records in the 50-free and 100-meter butterfly.

