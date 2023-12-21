Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Volunteers prep hundreds of stocking to give patients at UVA Medical Center

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas is right around the corner and some people will be stuck in the hospital for the holidays. That is why a group of volunteers from Charlottesville First United Methodist Church were at the UVA Medical Center Thursday, December 21, stuffing handmade stockings.

The stockings were filled with different trinkets and toys, each of which will be handed out to patients Mondays.

“For patients and staff, it brings a little bit of the Christmas Spirit and joy into their space. So in these stockings will be some distraction activities, as well as some little decorations for their rooms, and just something that unexpected and will bring them a little bit of cheer,” Volunteer Coordinator LaDell Gay said.

The volunteers prepped more than 600 stockings.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia (FILE)
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia holds Reindeer Run 5K
(FILE)
Flu and COVID-19 cases on the rise in Virginia
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
New zoning ordinance expected to bring gradual changes to Charlottesville
Charlottesville General District Court
Man facing murder charge makes brief appearance in Charlottesville courtroom