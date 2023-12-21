Volunteers prep hundreds of stocking to give patients at UVA Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Christmas is right around the corner and some people will be stuck in the hospital for the holidays. That is why a group of volunteers from Charlottesville First United Methodist Church were at the UVA Medical Center Thursday, December 21, stuffing handmade stockings.

The stockings were filled with different trinkets and toys, each of which will be handed out to patients Mondays.

“For patients and staff, it brings a little bit of the Christmas Spirit and joy into their space. So in these stockings will be some distraction activities, as well as some little decorations for their rooms, and just something that unexpected and will bring them a little bit of cheer,” Volunteer Coordinator LaDell Gay said.

The volunteers prepped more than 600 stockings.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.