VCU professor details pharmacist shortage during the holiday season

Reduced hours and long waits are just some of the things you could be seeing at your local pharmacy.
By Raven Brown
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -They play a big role in getting you your medication and care, but like many healthcare positions, pharmacists are in short supply.

“Really, since COVID, and I am tired of saying that phrase, but since COVID, health care in general has been rocked,” associate professor of VCU School of Pharmacy Dr. Sharon Gatewood said. “We’re finding shortages in other areas of health care as well, but pharmacy is no different from that.”

Dr. Gatewood says drug shortages, workload, staffing and pay are just some of the issues pushing some pharmacists to burn out and others to look for different jobs.

“Sometimes too, they’re going to other areas of pharmacies, so maybe changing from community pharmacy to hospital to industry, to ambulatory care, what have you,” Dr. Gatewood said.

In September, the Virginia Board of Pharmacy emergency regulations regarding pharmacy working conditions became effective.

It mandates pharmacies maintain sufficient staffing levels, ends prescription quotas, and allows pharmacists to report workplace issues to the state pharmacy board.

Gatewood said pharmacists are in their busiest season as customers seek help with a cold or flu before returning home for the holidays.

Her message is to stay patient with your pharmacist, especially this time of year.

“The standing statewide protocols have been approved, and different things allowing pharmacists to do more are very appropriate,” Gatewood said. “However, as the pharmacy profession moves forward, the practice model and the business model have not evolved at the same rate.”

Another pharmacist told 12 On Your Side another reason for the shortage: the lack of reimbursement from insurance companies after dispensing medication.

Right now, the emergency regulations remain in effect until March 2025.

