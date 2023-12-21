Advertise With Us
Turning up the heat

Seasonal stretch, with showers on the horizon
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Good morning. After a cold start, we’ll see slightly above normal temperatures today. An approaching weak cold front will spread cloudiness across the region and a northeast breeze will increase as well. Temperatures will trend a little colder Friday. However, we’ll warm back into the 50s Saturday, with 60s by Sunday. Christmas day will be mostly cloudy, with 50s, and expect showers by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds &sun, High: around 50

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Showers, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s

