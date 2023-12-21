Advertise With Us
Quiet and Dry Weather Stretch Through Christmas

Milder over the Weekend and Christmas. Rain Likely After Christmas
Quiet and Dry Stretch of Days
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A quiet and dry stretch of December days will continue this week. Some small temperature fluctuations through the late week, before turning milder over the weekend into Christmas Day. The next big storm forecast to arrive by Tuesday next week, with another round of widespread rain. Keep checking back for more updates on the Christmas Day outlook and early next week, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. The Winter Solstice is at 10:27 PM. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny, little cooler. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Sunday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.

