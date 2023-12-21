New zoning ordinance expected to bring gradual changes to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville now has new zoning laws that’ll change the future of housing development across the city.

A change will not be immediate, but community members can anticipate seeing gradual changes over time.

Neighborhood Development Services Director James Freas says the new ordinance will go into effect February 19, 2024.

“The ordinance will allow for more housing to meet the strong demand we see for people interested in living in Charlottesville,” Freas said Thursday, December 21.

It will govern what can be built in terms of number of units, height, and more.

“We’ll likely, over time, see more duplexes, triplexes, smaller apartment complexes, which will hopefully provide more housing options for both renters and homeowners in the city,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

The ordinance also has an exclusionary zoning requirement. This means certain new developments will be required to provide affordable housing.

“For example, projects of 10 units or more are required to provide 10% of those units as affordable units for low-income households and families,” Freas said.

Payne says Charlottesville will be keeping an eye on all changes which may lead to alterations of the zoning ordinance.

“It’ll be really important for the city to monitor what changes are occurring and be willing to look back at what’s working, what’s not working, and adjust,” the councilor said.

Charlottesville says the zoning was last updated in 2002. The city says, in the future, it will stay more up-to-date.

