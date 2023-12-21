A Dry End to the Week

Advertise With Us
By Dominique Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More pleasant weather ahead, and it improves towards Christmas day. High pressure keeps us nice and dry, with warm up over the next several days. Don’t expect a white Christmas this year, the warmest days of the week will actually be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Heading into Christmas night, a system will move through bringing a late chance for rain that continues through Thursday. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid 20′s to low 30′s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30′s.

Christmas Eve: Milder and sunny. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Christmas Day: Nice and mild with late night rain chance. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Tuesday - Wednesday: Mild rain. Highs in the low to mid 50′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

