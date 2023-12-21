Charlottesville Area Transit to offer online dashboard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit says it is working to improve the experience of its riders.

It is creating a new online dashboard, expected to be out next year.

According to the city manager’s report, the dashboard will show ridership stats, route and on-time performance, and service information by route.

The dashboard will be on the CAT’s webpage by May 1, 2024.

