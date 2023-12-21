Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville Area Transit to offer online dashboard

CAT (Charlottesville Area Transit) (FILE)
CAT (Charlottesville Area Transit) (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit says it is working to improve the experience of its riders.

It is creating a new online dashboard, expected to be out next year.

According to the city manager’s report, the dashboard will show ridership stats, route and on-time performance, and service information by route.

The dashboard will be on the CAT’s webpage by May 1, 2024.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Crime Stoppers tips assist Albemarle County Police Department
(FILE)
Powerball ticket bought in Louisa wins $2M
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling on cuts to the state income tax.
Youngkin calls for lower income taxes while raising the sales tax
Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH Medical Center receives third Magnet designation