Charlottesville Area Transit to offer online dashboard
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit says it is working to improve the experience of its riders.
It is creating a new online dashboard, expected to be out next year.
According to the city manager’s report, the dashboard will show ridership stats, route and on-time performance, and service information by route.
The dashboard will be on the CAT’s webpage by May 1, 2024.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.