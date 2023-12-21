Advertise With Us
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia holds Reindeer Run 5K

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia (FILE)
Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia is getting ready for the holidays.

It hosted its first Reindeer Run 5K Thursday, December 21. The event included a competitive race, as well as a fun run for those who wanted to walk the course.

The organization says it held this event to inspire kids to stay active, even though they may be on break from school.

“It’s all about fun and fitness around the holidays,” CEO Kate Lambert said. “It’s also about our commitment as an organization to promoting healthy lifestyles, positive physical health, as well as positive mental health.”

