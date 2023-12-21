Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia holds Reindeer Run 5K

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia is getting ready for the holidays.

It hosted its first Reindeer Run 5K Thursday, December 21. The event included a competitive race, as well as a fun run for those who wanted to walk the course.

The organization says it held this event to inspire kids to stay active, even though they may be on break from school.

“It’s all about fun and fitness around the holidays,” CEO Kate Lambert said. “It’s also about our commitment as an organization to promoting healthy lifestyles, positive physical health, as well as positive mental health.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.