UVA Center for Telehealth expands in southern Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Center for Telehealth is expanding in southern Albemarle and received at $15,000 grant to support its efforts.

“Their focus is now also not only to make telehealth available throughout the commonwealth, but available for everyone in the commonwealth,” Nikki Facteau with UVA Center for Telehealth said.

She says accessibility is key as the expansion reaches to Scottsville, Region Ten, The Yancey School Community Center, and the Blue Ridge Health District.

“We all know what it’s like to live in central Virginia, that from one block to the next you might not have cellphone service. How do we really make sure that these communities have the same convenience and great care that they can do from their home or their community and not have to come into Charlottesville,” Facteau said.

She says telehealth covers a lot of things.

“You can ask questions and a lot of time much of the healthcare can be delivered that way,” Facteau said.

She says the goal is for video calling to reach everyone in need.

“The whole purpose is to learn so we can adapt and continue to expand this access to people, including how to improve functions for non-native English speakers,” Facteau said.

