Sentara Maratha Jefferson Hospital again gets high ranking for maternity care

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital was recently ranked among the best hospitals in Virginia for maternity care by U.S. News and World Report.

SMJH received a “high-performing” designation in the “uncomplicated pregnancy” category. This is the highest designation a hospital can earn in maternity care.

“It’s really a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team to providing not only safe and top-notch clinical maternity care to our patients, but also to creating a sense of well-being and creating satisfaction in that process,” Jennifer Wray said Wednesday, December 20.

U.S. News and World Report says it looked at data from 680 different hospitals, and less than half of them received the “high-performing” designation. This is the second year in a row for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

