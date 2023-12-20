Advertise With Us
Santa Gets Police Escort Around Charlottesville to Deliver Gifts

Santa, helpers, and the Charlottesville Police Department.
By Destini Harris
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement agencies teamed up Wednesday, December 20, to spread some joy around Charlottesville.

Santa and his helpers had a large police escort as they stopped in communities around the city to give out gifts.

“It’s important that we are out there engaging with the youth,” CPD Chief Michael Kochis said. “Showing that, you know, police officers are here, we’re part of this community, and we can do good in this community.”

Letting kids know officers are more than a person with a badge and a gun really matters.

“It shows us in a different light as a police department. You know, a lot of people can look at us and maybe have some negative connotations, but this way it shows that we’re a part of the community and we want to spread the holiday happiness and cheer,” Sergeant Chris Huber said.

Huber had the honor of standing in for Santa, helping to hand out gifts as police stopped by Kindlewood, Michie Drive, West Haven. and several other neighborhoods.

“Just seeing the smiles on kids faces and getting to interact with the community,” Huber said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

