Report: Hotel revenue up around Charlottesville

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia hotel revenues continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent article on VirginiaBusiness.com.

According to a report from Old Dominion University, hotel revenues in the Charlottesville area increased nearly 30% from 2019 levels.

“Charlottesville’s done remarkably well,” ODU Professor of Economics Vinod Agarwal said Wednesday, December 20. “But the rooms sold in Charlottesville have actually increased by only 1.7%.”

The report says hotels have increased their rates to gain more revenue. Hampton Roads and Richmond hotel revenue are also increasing, while Northern Virginia hotel revenue is not seeing the same recovery.

