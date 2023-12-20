Milder for Christmas and where there will be snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Less wind under a sunshiny sky on this Wednesday. Temperatures near average for the time of year through Saturday.

A little milder Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The next weather system will arrive by next Tuesday with rain showers.

If you want to see snow on the ground Christmas morning, you’ll need to be at your favorite ski resort.

Snow making atop Wintergreen Resort Wednesday morning (WVIR 29News)

It's a skiers delight atop Snowshoe, West Virginia Wednesday (WVIR 29News)

In any given year there’s a 10 to 20 percent chance of a white Christmas in our region. The definition of a white Christmas is at least one inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. The last time Charlottesville had snow on the ground for the holiday was in 2009.

10% to 20% annual chance of a white Christmas for central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley (WVIR 29News)

This year may end up having the least snow cover across the lower 48 states since 2003!

Least amount of snow cover for Christmas in 20 years (WVIR 29News)

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, blue sky. Highs mostly in the lower 50s.

Wednesday night: Clear and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. The winter solstice is at 10:27 PM. Lows near 30 degrees.

Friday: A little cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Eve, Sunday: Partly sunny. A little milder. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day, Monday: Increasing clouds. Dry and milder than average. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 40s.

Tuesday: Rain showers. Highs mid 50s.

