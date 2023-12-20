Memphis leads wire-to-wire in 77-54 win over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - No. 22 Virginia in its first true road game of the season fell behind by 12 points four minutes into the game and never led Tuesday night in a 77-54 loss to No. 23 Memphis.

Memphis scored 27 points off Virginia turnovers. Memphis’ 77 total points was the most Virginia has allowed this season. Isaac McKneely did not make a 3-pointer for the first game this season.

Reece Beekman led Virginia with 13 points. Jake Groves added 12.

Virginia falls to 9-2 on the season. The ‘Hoos next game is a week from Wednesday at home against Morgan State.

Here are some other notes from a UVA sports media release:

Team Notes

• Virginia’s (9-2, 1-0 ACC) five-game win streak ended

• Virginia allowed a season-high 77 points

• Memphis scored 27 points off of Virginia’s season-high 18 turnovers

• UVA is 1-1 vs. ranked opponents in 2023-24

• UVA is 52-46 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era

• Memphis started the game on a 7-0 run and led 13-1 at 16:10

• UVA used a pair of 8-0 runs to cut the margin to 29-28

• Memphis led 38-32 at the half behind David Jones’ 16 points

• UVA forced one shot clock violation (7 on the season)

Series Notes

• UVA 1-1 all-time against Memphis

• Virginia is 30-39 all-time vs. current members of the American Athletic Conference

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Reece Beekman (13), Jake Groves (12), Ryan Dunn (11)

• Groves reached double figures for the 30th time (4th at UVA)

• Beekman scored in double figures for the 38th time

• Dunn reached double figures for the seventh time

• Dunn matched a career high with 11 rebounds

• Dante Harris missed his fifth straight game with an ankle injury

