Jason Smith sworn-in as new sheriff of Orange County

(FILE)
(FILE)(MGN)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is going to be a new sheriff in Orange County.

Jason Smith will officially become sheriff January 1, 2024. He and 55 deputies got part of the process done early Wednesday, December 20, taking their oaths at Orange County Circuit Court.

“I have some big shoes to fill,” the sheriff-elect said. “But I’m very excited to embark on the next years of our journey.”

The outgoing sheriff, Mark Amos, served that role for more than 15 years.

“I’m feeling good, it’s feeling good. I’m ready to do it,” Amos said, “A lot of sports people say they know when it’s time to retire, and I think I know.”

Smith says he wants to focus on new community programs: “Highway safety is going to be paramount for us, making sure that people are being safe on the roadways,” he said.

