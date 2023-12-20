‘I don’t have my baby!’: 11-year-old killed while getting milk for mom

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) - Two people were charged in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York, and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

Fighting through tears in court, Brenlee Ortiz described her daughter’s final moments as a judge considered exactly how long two of her daughter’s killers should spend in prison.

On Jan. 16, Ortiz called home as she was packing up at work, planning dinner and a movie night with her family.

Brexialee Torres Ortiz, 11, wanted dinner to be ready by the time her mom got home so she offered to go get milk from a store a block away, even though her mom had milk in the car.

Brexialee did not make it back home because just feet from her own front door, she died.

Her older sister found her. Her younger sister still asks why Brexialee is not coming home.

Deckyse Bridges, 16, and Rasean Patterson, 19, admitted to shooting and killing Brexialee while attempting to kill another teenager.

“And they’re still here but I don’t have my baby! And we had to celebrate birthdays without her. We had to celebrate her birthday without her. How am I supposed to do Christmas now? What is the point of doing Christmas? But I still gotta be a good mom. Because I still got two other daughters that deserve it,” Ortiz said.

Brexialee’s family cried in the gallery as her mom tried to stay composed on the stand. Bridges and Patterson appeared unfazed.

“It’s not fair that I can’t take my daughters out because I’m scared 24/7. It’s not fair. It’s not fair that my life had to change because they decided,” Ortiz said.

Authorities say Bridges was on furlough from a youth detention center when he decided to get in the stolen car with an illegal handgun that night. He offered a pre-written apology.

“The things that took place that night wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t chose to make the bad decisions that I made. I made a terrible mistake and I have to deal with the consequences of that mistake,” he said.

Patterson did not offer an apology.

“What could possibly be so egregious a dispute that two, these two young men emerge from a vehicle and indiscriminately fire at someone else with no regard for the consequences?” Judge Theodore Limpert said.

Limpert imposed the maximum sentence of 25 years to life for both of them under a plea deal.

Bridges will be eligible for parole when he is 41-years-old. Patterson will be 44-years-old.

Brexialee would have been 36-years-old at that time.

“They don’t deserve a chance to be out. Because like I said, out there to kill somebody else, I will never have our baby back. We will never have our baby back,” Ortiz said.

Dahviere Griswold, 21, is also charged in the murder, but turned down a plea deal and faces trial in February. If convicted, he could get 50 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.