Colder Night. Quiet and Seasonable December Days This Week, Before Christmas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much colder tonight with clear skies, dry air and wind going light to calm. Morning lows in the low 20s across much of Central Virginia and upper 10s for the Shenandoah Valley. Sunny and nice with a more seasonable afternoon Wednesday with highs either side of 50.

A quiet and dry stretch of days to continue this week, before Christmas. Temperatures near or just around average for December through the weekend. Currently, Christmas Day, next Monday, is trending mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. The next big storm forecast to arrive by Tuesday next week, with another round of widespread rain. Keep checking back for more updates on the Christmas Day outlook and early next week, here and on the Storm Team 29 Weather app.

Tonight: Clear and much colder. Light to calm wind. Lows 18-25.

Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Winter Solstice 10:27 PM. Lows around 30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Sunday - Christmas Eve: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs low to mid 50s. Night showers possible. Lows around 40.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs low to mid 50s.

