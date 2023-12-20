Advertise With Us
Cold start, milder finish

Over the river and through the woods, expect milder temps.
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Bundle up ! Our work and school day is getting off to a rather cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, and slightly above normal temperatures. Over all temperatures will be above normal for the holiday weekend. Unfortunately our chance for a white Christmas doesn’t look good, with many locations expecting highs in the 50s. Meanwhile, our next chance for rain will be Tuesday into Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & milder, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 50...Low: around 30

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Christmas: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

