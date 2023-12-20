Charlottesville Tomorrow awarded $350K in grant funds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Tomorrow is receiving a grant from the MacArthur Foundation.
It is one of the first newsrooms in the country to receive a cash infusion like this.
The foundation’s goal is to strengthen communities and democracy by supporting local news.
Charlottesville Tomorrow hopes to use the $350,000 to expand.
The grant will be distributed over three years.
