Charlottesville Tomorrow awarded $350K in grant funds

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Tomorrow is receiving a grant from the MacArthur Foundation.

It is one of the first newsrooms in the country to receive a cash infusion like this.

The foundation’s goal is to strengthen communities and democracy by supporting local news.

Charlottesville Tomorrow hopes to use the $350,000 to expand.

The grant will be distributed over three years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

