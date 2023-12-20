Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Augusta County substitute teacher pleads no contest in alleged kicking incident

By Mike Staley
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Laryn Weeks pleaded no contest to kicking a child and leaving a bruise during an altercation at Hugh K. Cassell Elementary School.

On Oct. 27, an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer was informed of an assault involving multiple students and a substitute teacher.

On Dec. 20, Weeks pleaded no contest to the offense and the Augusta County Juvenile & Domestic Relations court found her guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery. With her guilty conviction, Weeks has the following punishments:

  • $104 in court fines
  • She must maintain good behavior and never have abusive contact with any minor.
  • She must not communicate with the victim.

If Weeks maintains good behavior and follows all guidelines set to her by the courts, the charge will be expunged from her record on Dec. 19, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilson Alden Richey (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash of Charlottesville-area restaurateur
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Scene of a vehicle fire in Charlottesville
Police investigating death connected with vehicle fire on Ray C. Hunt Drive
Rain to snow for Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley tonight
First Alert: Tracking heavy rain, gusty winds and snowfall
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department ﻿investigating Stony Point Road homicide

Latest News

Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH Medical Center receives third Magnet designation
Arlington National Cemetery
Confederate statue to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery and taken to the Shenandoah Valley
Wednesday, December 20 is college football’s National Signing Day.
Albemarle High School all-time leading receiver signs with Virginia Military Institute
(FILE)
Report: Hotel revenue up around Charlottesville
(FILE)
Virginia senators weigh in on Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling