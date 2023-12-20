Albemarle High School all-time leading receiver signs with Virginia Military Institute

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday, December 20 is college football’s National Signing Day.

It’s the first day high school players can officially sign with college teams as part of the “early signing period.”

At Albemarle High School, receiver Noah Grevious signed with Virginia Military Institue.

Grevious is Albemarle’s all-time leading receiver.

He had a big senior season with over 1,800 total yards from scrimmage, 11 touchdowns, and even six interceptions on defense.

Grevious follows in the footsteps of his older brother Isaiah, who’s already on the football team at VMI.

“It was a big factor. We’ve always dreamed about playing together, high school and on the next level in college too. They told me if I do what I’m supposed to do, I’ll see the field as a freshman. Make an impact right away and be all-conference my first or second year,” Grevious said.

