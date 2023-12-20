After years of growth, Harrisonburg Planning Commission approves rewrite of comprehensive plan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Every five years, local planning commissions are tasked with deciding if an area’s comprehensive plan needs to be revised or completely rewritten.

Tuesday, Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission approved a total rewrite of the city’s plan.

They said the last full rewrite was in 2004. Since then, only revisions have been made to that plan.

“We’ve had quite a bit happen in the last five years,” Adam Fletcher, director of community development for the city of Harrisonburg said. “From a socioeconomic sort of perspective, housing demands completed our first ever comprehensive housing assessment and market study, I mean a lot has happened.”

The earliest this project would begin is 2025 after it passes through the city’s budget.

”These are like legacy things because it takes so long to implement them, so we put a lot of, you know hold ourselves to a high standard and put a lot of work into it,” Fletcher said.

Harrisonburg Planning Commission is hoping to have more public involvement with this rewrite.

