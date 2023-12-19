Advertise With Us
Updated outlook through Christmas

Small temperature swings and mainly dry
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today and tonight will be the coldest of the week. A brisk northwest breeze will keep temperatures a little below average for this time of year.

Brisk winds through Tuesday afternoon
Brisk winds through Tuesday afternoon(WVIR 29News)

Near average temperatures Wednesday and for the winter solstice, Thursday.

A little cooler Friday.

Tracking a weak weather disturbance for the weekend. Currently, it looks to pass by dry. Just increasing our clouds.

Watching for a stronger rain system to arrive mainly after Christmas Day.

Rain is most likely the days following Christmas
Rain is most likely the days following Christmas(WVIR 29News)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a brisk breeze. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s across central Virginia and upper 30s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Tuesday night: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the 20s across central Virginia and as cold as the upper 10s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Wednesday: Sunshiny with a high near 50 degrees. Lows in the 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 30 degrees. The winter solstice is at 10:27 PM.

Friday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

Christmas Eve., Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Christmas Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s.

