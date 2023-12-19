Unsolved Virginia: Virginia Cold Case Database

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This time of year can be hard, especially for families with missing loved ones whose cases are unsolved.

Virginia State Police has a tool that makes sure these names and faces are never forgotten.

These are not just names and faces on a website, they are someone’s brother, mother, sister, father, daughter or friend.

“Everybody is touched by something differently...They’re cases that have an effect on somebody in some way or another,” said Douglas Hubert, VSP Senior Special Agent.

Since its launch in June of last year the Virginia Cold Case Database has had more than 46,000 visitors.

“Some of that information, it’s very hard to get. When people put these cases together, it’s a lot of pieces like a puzzle to try to put together and you don’t always have all those things. So there’s, there’s people that, you know, the police or the investigators in these cases don’t even know they need to go talk to this person, and they have this piece of information,” said Hubert.

Senior Special Agent Douglas Hubert with Virginia State Police says the website could help investigators get the tip they need to break a case wide open.

“It gives an opportunity, if you know something about that case, or you want to say something about that case, you can anonymously make a tip,” said Hubert.

The cases on the website could be homicides, missing persons or unidentified remains.

“It’s kind of a misconception that a case is not solved, because it didn’t go through court and that’s, that’s not the case. The case may be solved, as in we know who, what, where, when, it just did not go through a jurisdictional process, for whatever reason. A witness is no longer available. There was not enough evidence to get it to that point. Doesn’t mean we don’t know what happened. Somebody just was not convicted or put it on trial for the case,” said Hubert.

Different agencies across the Commonwealth can put in cases they are working on.

This also gives families a chance to make sure their loved one is not forgotten.

“I think it lets the memory continue for the person and it also leaves the avenue there that somebody who has information who can help with it,” said Hubert.

If you would like to share you’re family member’s story email us at news@wdbj7.com or through our submit a tip page on our website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.