Two projects that will bring lots of student housing near UVA got the green light

By Maggie Glass
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night, Charlottesville City Council unanimously approved both housing projects.

This decision was made after multiple deferrals, rewrites, and lengthy public opinion.

The first proposal, located at the intersection of Stadium Road and Jefferson Park Avenue, is to build “The VERVE,” a 12 story, 1,500-unit apartment building.

The second proposal, located off Ivy Road, is for a 10 story apartment building.

Council says both projects will bring more money into the city and alleviate some of the housing pressure across the city.

“The housing that we’re gonna get out of this.. that’s a positive community good,” Councilor Brian Pinkston commented.

Both projects are approved within the city’s new zoning code.

