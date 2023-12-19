Advertise With Us
Timberville shooting sends man to UVA Medical Center

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WWBT)
By WVIR 29News
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting in Timberville that sent one man to the UVA Medical Center.

VSP announced Tuesday, December 19, that it responded to a report of a shooting inside a Shenandoah Avenue business around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“At this stage of the ongoing investigation, it appears two adult males were working through a training scenario, when one of the men discharged what he thought was a training pistol. The firearm was instead a real handgun and the other male was accidentally shot,” VSP said in Tuesday’s announcement.

No charges have been placed, but the investigation remains ongoing.

