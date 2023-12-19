Sunny, breezy, and chilly

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Good morning. Our work day is getting off to a seasonably cold start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. A steady northwest wind is expected to keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s across the region. A southwest wind will develop Wednesday, gradually warming temperatures for the late week and holiday weekend. Our next chance for rain will be early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: mid 40s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear & cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

